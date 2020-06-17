Four nuns lose fight against Covid-19

Durban - The deaths of four Catholic nuns from Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, within days of each other, has left the church, community and families devastated. The nuns belonged to the Diocese of Mthatha. According to Archbishop William Matthew Slattery, these were the first cases of Covid-19 recorded at the church. He said three of the nuns were from Mthatha and one was from Matatiele. Slattery, spokesperson for the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said they attended the same church in Mthatha.

“This is a sad and dark time. The passing of these four Blood Sisters is a tragedy for us, our community and their families. These are the only cases where our members have tested positive and then succumbed to the virus,” he said.

The Eastern Cape accounts for 14.4% of the country’s total cases with 10597 infections - the third highest in the country. To date the province has recorded 236 deaths and 5331 recoveries.

Slattery said three of the nuns had been living together and one on her own. They were not related. One was a nursing sister at an Mthatha hospital.

“It is suspected that the nurse may have contracted the virus at work and then came into contact with the other two nuns whom she was living with,” said Slattery. He said it was unclear how the fourth nun contracted the virus.

“This is a big shock to the church. It has never happened where we have lost so many congregants in just a week.”

One of the nuns was buried on Monday. Preparations are under way for the funeral of the other three, expected to take place on Saturday.

The number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa was climbing, with 73533 positive cases and 1568 deaths, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

Slattery said this was the first confirmed cases in religious communities since places of worship were given the green light by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reopen under level 3 of the lockdown, under strict conditions. Places of worship must ensure that all in attendance wear masks and not more than 50 congregants are allowed to be present at the same time.

Slattery said the churches in Mthatha had not yet reopened as they needed to be sanitised.

He said while they welcomed the announcement by the president to reopen, they wanted to ensure they met the required health and safety regulations.

“Presently, the situation is very tough in the whole country. We have to make sure that we register people who come to the church and maintain social distancing. We have to follow the government regulations. We have a large number of congregants and have to find a way to make sure the attendance is not above 50,” he said.

Slattery encouraged people to continue to follow these regulations that aimed to protect them. He also called on those who might have come in contact with the nuns to contact the Health Department for screening and testing.

Nkhensani Shibambu, president of the Leadership Conference of Consecrated Life, said the deaths reminded them that behind every statistic there was a name which belonged to a friend, a relative, a colleague and, in this instance, to a member of a religious community or congregation.

Shibambu said with the scarcity of religious vocations in the country and in the church, the death of the nuns was a huge blow.

“The loss experienced by the Precious Blood sisters is, therefore, our loss too. With the upsurge in the number of Covid-19 infections as we enter the peak phase, let us remain vigilant in our communities.

“Let us keep ourselves and each other safe, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities. We must follow all safety measures and continue praying for an end to this deadly scourge that is gripping our country by the throat,” added Shibambu.

Meanwhile, South Africa could maintain control over Covid-19, Mkhize said yesterday.

“We can turn the tide against this enemy. As a country we can maintain control over Covid-19,” he said at the launch of multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee on social change.

The new committee, chaired by general secretary of the South African Council of Churches, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, would advise on social and cultural interventions.

“Today, as a nation, as humanity, we face an unseen enemy - an enemy that knows no race, no religion, no border, no government, no king, no peasant. It only knows human, and how to get from one to the next one,” Mkhize said.

He said the virus had decimated some of the strongest health-care systems and called on humanity to entirely reassess its way of living.

Mkhize said 123 coronavirus-related deaths of young people under the age of 40 had been recorded since the outbreak in South Africa.