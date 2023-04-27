Four sentenced for fraud amounting to over R2.7 million at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court

Durban - The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced four accused for fraud and money laundering amounting to more than R2.7 million on Tuesday. Provincial Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Fathima Kudoos, 58, Fadeela Kudoos, 40, Tasiemeem Mokarib, 62, and Zaine Kudoos, 40, were sentenced for numerous counts of fraud and money laundering.

Mhlongo said Wedwo Trading owned by Fadeela Kudoos submitted a fraudulent application for finance to purchase a plastic moulding machine to make plastic bottles to the value of R2 772 000. Mhlongo said the application for finance was successfully approved by the bank and R2 772 000 was paid into the banking account of the machine supplier on September 25, 2015, in settlement of an invoice submitted by the manufacturer. “Investigations revealed that (the manufacturer) had not supplied the machinery nor had they received a deposit from Wedwo Trading as alleged in the invoice which was submitted to the bank,” he said.

According to Mhlongo, Fathima Kudoos instructed the manufacturer to make various transfers of the money, which formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activities to predetermined beneficiaries. He said the accused were convicted in June last year. “Fathima Kudoos was sentenced to 11 years’ direct imprisonment, Fadeela Kudoos was sentenced to 10 years’ direct imprisonment, Tasieneem Mokarib was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment and Zaine Kudoos was sentenced to four years’ direct imprisonment.”