Four suspects arrested for brutal mass murder where victims were burnt in Taylor’s Halt, Maritzburg

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough in the brutal mass murder of 13 people last month in the Taylor’s Halt area of Pietermaritzburg. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday that police investigations, spearheaded by the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit, have resulted in the arrests of four suspects who are linked to the brutal killings of 13 people on Sunday, May 14.

“Eight people were burnt to death inside an RDP house, whilst others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Another dead body was found with burn wounds in the bushes, a short distance from the scene of crime,” said Netshiunda. He said the matter was escalated to the Murder and Robbery Unit under the Serious Violent Crimes Unit, who hit the ground running. “Immaculate investigations isolated the suspected murderers and police pounced on them on Tuesday, 13 June 2023,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said investigations were continuing. “The investigating team is not ruling out possibilities of more arrests. The four suspects, whose ages have not been confirmed as yet, will be presented before court soon,” he said. The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported at the time of the incident that police had launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

In the report, Netshiunda said 15 men, aged between 25 and 46, were in a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house. After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress, before they were doused with flammable liquids and set alight. “Eight men reportedly died at the scene while four victims survived with severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said in the report. In another report following the incident, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on community structures to reject incidents of mass killings which are causing panic among community members.