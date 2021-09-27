Four suspects possibly linked to Durban North, Greenwood Park, Morningside, Phoenix vehicle theft cases nabbed after high-speed chase in uMhlanga

Durban - Four suspected vehicle thieves who may be linked to cases in other Durban areas were arrested on Saturday in uMhlanga following a high-speed chase. Marshall Security said the suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 9.15 am.

Marshall Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said today that a vehicle wanted for being involved in several cases of vehicle theft was spotted in uMhlanga by members of the security company’s special operation team. Back-up vehicles were immediately dispatched to assist, he said. A high-speed chase ensued on the M41 westbound freeway.

“The suspects’ vehicle was eventually stopped by members of our Special Operations Team together with members of the Phoenix Trio Crime Unit, where four suspects were immediately arrested,” he said. Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, Mathios said, several computer boxes suspected to be used to steal vehicles, as well as common car break-in implements, were found. According to Marshall Security, the vehicle was also fitted with cloned number plates.

“The suspects are possibly linked to numerous vehicle theft cases over the past few months in the Durban North, Greenwood Park, Morningside and Phoenix areas,” said Mathios. Marshall Security said the suspects were taken to the Phoenix police station.

The vehicle the suspects were in allegedly had cloned number plates. Picture: Marshall Security Car theft tools were found in the suspects’ vehicle. Picture: Marshall Security Computer boxes suspected to be used to steal vehicles, and other car theft tools, were found in the suspects’ vehicle. Picture: Marshall Security