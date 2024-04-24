Four young scientists to showcase their research projects at a science competition in Indonesia

Four young scientists attending high schools across the country will be showcasing their research projects that aim to address the country’s energy crisis and determine the extent to which artificial intelligence (AI) can be ethically monitored, at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali, Indonesia in May. Indonesia is renowned as a “hub of innovation and ingenuity” according to Eskom.

The pupils were selected by a nomination panel of academics and professionals at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) in October 2023. They will be accompanied by Eskom Expo’s business manager, Mmamoloko Rancia Riba from May 2-5. Eskom said the fifth edition of the ISTEC aims to encourage research and education in Indonesia, offering participants a distinct platform to nurture their passions in science, technology, and engineering.

“With a focus on fostering collaboration among young scientists, teachers, and budding researchers from diverse backgrounds, the competition endeavours to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences on a global scale.” Mologadi Motshele, who is the acting chief executive officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, said the research conducted by these young scientists covers a range of pressing contemporary issues, ranging from potential solutions to our country’s persistent energy crisis. She said it also covers advancements in renewable energy integration, to understanding the environmental impact of plastic use and exploring the effectiveness of chatbots.

S’qiniseko Mpilenhle Mpontshane, a Grade 12 pupil from Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence in Ndumu, KwaZulu-Natal, will showcase his research project entitled, “Sustainable transportation using a solar-powered autonomous car.” Eskom said rigorous performance evaluations conducted on the prototype have demonstrated the effectiveness of integrating solar power to supplement the car’s energy needs and implementing advanced navigation systems. Husna Docrat, a Grade 11 pupil from St Dominics Newcastle Curro, will present her research project entitled, “Exploring the feasibility of bioplastics as alternatives to conventional Plastics”.

Eskom said Husna’s project not only aims to mitigate plastic pollution; but also seeks to safeguard the well-being of plants, animals, and the environment at large. Husna Docrat, a Grade 11 pupil from St Dominics Newcastle Curro, will showcase her research project at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali, Indonesia in May. Picture: Supplied. Rikyle Andrio Jordaan, a Grade 12 pupil from Paterson High School in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), will showcase his research project entitled, “Building a resilient grid: Leveraging solar, wind, and hydro power for improved reliability”.

Eskom said by integrating these renewable energy resources, Rikyle’s research emerged as a significant contribution to addressing South Africa’s persistent energy crisis. Rikyle Andrio Jordaan, a Grade 12 pupil from Paterson High School in Gqeberha, will showcase his research project at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali, Indonesia in May. Picture: Supplied.

Isabella Lutz, a Grade 10 pupil from Bloemhof Hoër Meisieskool in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, will present her research project, entitled, “Integrating AI-enabled chatbots in the classroom – friend or foe?” According to Eskom, through her research, Maria sought to determine the extent to which AI integration is acceptable and how it can be ethically monitored to prevent any violations.

Isabel Lutz, a Grade 10 pupil from Bloemhof Hoër Meisieskool in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, will showcase her research project at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali, Indonesia in May. Picture: Supplied. Motshele said the fact that these young scientists are actively involved in addressing challenges our society faces today demonstrates the crucial role Eskom Expo for Young Scientists plays in fostering skilled and enthusiastic scientists and innovators. Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty, said it is important for the Eskom Expo and its partners to ensure the continued provision of opportunities for pupils across the country to thrive locally and travel abroad to compete.