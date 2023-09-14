Free mobile health service visits KwaMashu

Durban - Isibhedlela kubantu outreach initiative, which offers a one-stop-health approach, visited KwaMashu residents recently as part of providing free healthcare services to those in need. The City said in a statement on Tuesday that the outreach took services to communities.

“The outreach was held at the Rotary Stadium and provided a one-stop health approach which included free health screenings for tuberculosis (TB), HIV, non-communicable diseases, and other auxiliary services. Through this initiative, residents also had access to X-rays, pap smears and eye and dental care.” According to the City, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health partnered with the Community Participation and Action support Unit’s North Central Region Office for the initiative. North Region co-ordinator Funisu Mzimela said as Community Participation, part of their responsibilities included bringing government services to where people were.

“People received healthcare close to where they reside, and thus saved on transport fees and paying for medication,” she said. Mzimela said the initiative did not take away from what municipal and provincial clinics offered, but instead enhanced services offered to the public. She said a wider range of hospital services was offered as opposed to only primary healthcare services.