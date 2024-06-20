Free State teacher gruesomely killed, allegedly by boyfriend

The Free State Department of Education has (DBE) has announced the passing of Judith Mpho Moalasi (41), a high school teacher who was gruesomely killed, allegedly by a boyfriend, on Sunday, June 16. According to the Free State DBE, Moalasi was a Grade 10 and 11 teacher at Tsoseletso Secondary School in Mangaung.

The boyfriend allegedly drove the car over her body multiple times near G4S Mangaung prison and left her on the scene. It is reported that after his arrest, the perpetrator led the police to the crime scene where the decomposed body of a woman was found. “The Free State Department of Education wishes to renew calls to stop gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Basic education continues to see unacceptable acts of explicit and subliminal violence committed on girl- learners and female educators on a daily basis. The department thanked the police for swiftly arresting the alleged perpetrator,” said the department on a statement.