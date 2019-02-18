The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has been forced to divert calls from people seeking help, as a result of load shedding. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency

DURBAN - The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has been forced to divert calls from people seeking help, as a result of load shedding. Despite this, it helped people through SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday last week.

This week, the organisation focuses on teenagers as it marks Teen Suicide Prevention week.

It is calling on teenagers to join its Facebook Friday, “Ask Dr”, to discuss the topic of students and mental health.

The session will be from 1pm to 2pm with clinical psychologist Suntosh Pillay, and again from 7pm to 8pm with clinical psychologist Dr Charity Mkone.

Last year’s World Health Organization’s World Mental Health Survey results indicated that one-third of first-year university students had a readily diagnosable mental health condition.

Sadag said that often students didn’t know how to get help when they were feeling helpless, hopeless, stressed and struggling to cope.

It said children in primary and high school and at university were at risk of being under pressure, stressed or bullied.

Stellenbosch University Professor Jason Bantjes says 25% of South African university students have expressed suicide ideation, while at least 12% suffer from depression and a further 15% grapple with anxiety.

“Teens are the most at-risk age group for depression and suicide.

“High school pupils struggle to fit in. Many high school pupils struggle with relationship issues, bullying, learning difficulties, substance abuse and family problems.”

Sadag said there were a number of reasons that university students and teens might be struggling to cope.

“It can be a combination of issues such as family problems, starting a new semester, a recent trauma, moving away from home, struggling to cope with the stress of academia, etc.”

Mkone said it was important for students and teenagers to remember that their mental health mattered and should be taken care of.

“We are providing a free online chat so that we can provide free help to people across the country who, maybe, wouldn’t be able to afford to see a professional face to face.”

To join the chats, go to Sadag’s Facebook page: The South African Depression and Anxiety Group or go to www.sadag.org

- THE MERCURY