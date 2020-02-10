Free us from Eskom, demands Durban NGO









Picture: ColiN00B / Pixabay Durban - South African consumers must be emancipated from Eskom by introducing regulations that make it easy for all households to switch to alternative energy and sell electricity back to the grid. This was the demand from Earthlife Africa Durban during the organisation’s presentation to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in Durban on Friday. The environmental justice group also demanded that heads should roll at Eskom, and that the bankrupt utility reduce its staff. They also called for Eskom to scrap its preferential pricing contracts with South32 - previously BHP Billiton - which had resulted in the business paying reduced rates of less than one fifth of the price for electricity that ordinary consumers were charged. Earthlife Africa Durban representative Alice Thomson told the Nersa panel that it must reject Eskom’s request for a R27.24billion claw-back in its regulatory clearing account application that it presented to the regulator. Thomson said Eskom’s costs were due to “bad management”, adding that the utility should fire its board and get qualified managers. She said the fact that Eskom was taking Deloitte to court to set aside contracts to recover R207million in auditing services fees; that 11 criminal cases had been opened against corrupt officials, almost 100 staff had been fired and more than 1000 disciplinary cases had been launched were “encouraging signs” that the utility was finally dealing with corruption.

However, she said this was not enough.

“Eskom needs to lay charges against corrupt employees. People working for Eskom need to know that there will be severe consequences for corrupt activities. We want to see those who are guilty being charged and going to prison. However, not enough has been done so far,” Thomson said.

She added that municipalities should be allowed to generate their own power and ordinary consumers should benefit from Eskom’s renewable energy feed-in tariff (Refit) by being able to sell power back into the grid. She called on Nersa to implement regulations to make this possible.

“We want Nersa to free us from Eskom. We want to see everyone from rich to poor, from homeowners to businesses to factories with rooftop solar PV feeding into the grid, and getting paid for it. We want energy that is affordable and that is not harmful to our environment,” Thomson said.

She called for the Department of Energy to urgently launch the fifth bid window for the renewable energy independent power procurement programme, which was supposed to be launched in November 2018.

“This would add another 1 800MW to the grid, reducing the need for stage 2 load shedding. The SA Wind Energy Association can unlock 500MW of electricity,” she said. Private generation of solar power could generate 2000MW of solar energy.

“Eskom could have reduced costs of diesel by buying excess energy from IPPs,” Thomson said.

She added that ordinary consumers who were struggling were “subsidising” South32’s electricity usage. The firm signed its first contract with Eskom in 1992 that was supposed to end this year, while another contract signed in 2001 ends in 2028.

Details of preferential tariffs emerged following a Promotion of Access to Information application by news organisations in 2013. The contracts revealed the firm’s Hillside aluminium smelter in Richards Bay was paying 22.65 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for two thirds of its 1 200 megawatt electricity usage, while at the time consumers were paying an average of R1.40/kWh.

The Mercury