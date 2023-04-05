Freight industry welcomes opening of Bayhead bypass road to ease Durban port congestion

Durban - The South African Association of Freight Forwarders (Saaff) has welcomed the opening of the Bayhead bypass road to ease traffic congestion on the route to the Durban port. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) announced on Monday that the recently constructed Bayhead bypass road has been opened.

TNPA said the road was important to enable seamless flow of traffic to the port and alleviate truck congestion to the Durban Container Terminals. The bypass road was constructed after flood damage to Bayhead Road last April. The flood damage resulted in the need for a road to divert the heavy vehicles. Saaff welcomed the move as it said congestion along Bayhead Road has been a serious issue facing port users for many years.

“As the only access to the two main container terminals, the Cutler fuel complex, Island View bulk facilities, SACD (SA Container Depot) and other logistics operations, Bayhead Road is simply not fit for purpose. “The collapse of sections of the road during the April 2022 floods underlined the dangers of relying on a single route into this busy precinct.” Saaff added that the industry had for many years pushed for a second access to the Island View area, most likely linking Langeberg Road with Solomon Mahlangu Road (Edwin Swales).