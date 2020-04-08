Fresh produce market given the all-clear after initial coronavirus scare

Durban - The Mkondeni Fresh Produce Market in Pietermaritzburg has been allowed to continue to trade following a scare when one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Agriculture MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla conducted a site inspection at the market on Tuesday. A week ago, there were reports that an employee at the market had tested positive for Covid-19. No updates on the condition of the employee were given on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with the virus after she returned from a holiday in India. Six other workers who interacted with the employee were cleared and were back at work after being in isolation for 14 days. The market continued to operate during that period. Sithole-Moloi defended the decision not to close the market at the time the infection was detected.

“We did not close down the market because the person worked in the cashier’s office and had limited interaction with other employees.”

She said that when the market’s management learned of the possible Covid-19 case, they had asked the employee and those she was working with to go home.

“They were given 14 days, which ended last week, and they are now back at work after they were found to be negative,” she said.

She said closing the market would have been difficult.

“Our responsibility as the Department of Agriculture is to ensure that farmers are producing food, and food is taken to the market, and that people get food every day.”

Sithole-Moloi said during the walkabout she found that the management had also demarcated the place to ensure social distance, and sanitisers were located at the market’s entrance.

She commended the government for relaxing the regulations regarding informal traders, saying closing the traders down meant they would not be able to work to look after their families.

“While they (vendors) are going back to business, we are going to make sure they understand they have a responsibility to protect themselves, their customers and their families,” she said.

Thebolla said it was important to inspect the market to ensure that ­regulations were met, and to assure the community that it was safe to use the facility.

