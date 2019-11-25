Police divers in the water Pictures: Supplied

Durban - Inanda SAPS have opened an inquest docket after a teenager's body was pulled from a river near in Inanda at the weekend. According to police, the body of Sphephelo Ntuli was recovered from the Matata river in eMaphephethen, near Inanda on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that the 15-year-old boy was a part of a group of children who were hunting alongside the river when he slipped off a ledge and fell into the water. His friends tried to search for him while others ran to alert adults in the area. Police were then called to the scene to render assistance.

Divers from SAPS and Metro Search and Rescue units were also called out to the scene.

The officers had to conduct a three-metre free dive to retrieve the body of the youngster. Once he was retrieved from the water, they then carried the body for more than five kilometres along a footpath to the nearest roadway where it was handed over to Inanda SAPS.