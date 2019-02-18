File image: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

DURBAN - Residents living in areas north of Durban were left without water for much of the weekend. Gandhi’s Hill, oThongathi, Vanrova Gardens, Chelmsford Heights, Water Ways, Maidstone, Potgieter’s Hill and parts of Belvedere were reported to have had no water from Saturday afternoon.

Frustrated residents said their water woes are ongoing and need to be addressed urgently.

They called for intervention from the municipality.

Vanrova Gardens resident Rodney Govender said residents were left without water so often that it comes as no surprise when their taps run dry.

“Right now, nearly all of oThongathi is without water. We have not seen any municipal water tankers and are forced to use water collected in our own JoJo tanks for daily necessities,” Govender said.

He said there were times residents were left without water for up to three consecutive days without any warning from the municipality.

Resident Jodi Chetty said this was not the first time residents had found themselves coming home to dry taps.

“There is not a tanker in sight. Bad enough with load shedding, but to (also) be without water is incredibly annoying. Trying to log a fault with the municipality is senseless, you get nowhere. I have lived where I live for a year and have never seen a tanker. The water goes off so often it is almost considered the norm to be without water,” Chetty said.

Another resident, Darshan Naidoo, said he woke up to no water in his taps.

“Since 9am, we have been without water.

“This is the third time this week and we are not even warned about it. We are told it could take up to 48 hours for the water to be restored. We cannot shower or cook or even use the toilet,” he said.

EThekwini Municipality yesterday issued a statement saying that oThongathi Water Works was facing technical challenges.

These challenges, the city said, were compounded by the recent heavy rains, which led to constant interruptions of water supply to surrounding areas.

“Water tankers have been deployed and technicians are working tirelessly to resolve the problem. Please use water sparingly,” the municipality said.

Last month, The Mercury reported that burst water pipes and a high demand in the oThongathi area led to a number of areas being left with little or no water supply.

At the time, city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the demand for water supply was high in the areas of Watsonia, Buffelsdale, Chelmsford Heights, Flamingo Heights, Gandhinagar and Mithanagar.

He said the interruptions of burst water pipes and power failures made it difficult to fill reservoirs.

Just before 4pm yesterday, residents reported that a water truck had arrived in some areas.

