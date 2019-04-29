File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

DURBAN – Motorists are to be hit by yet another hefty fuel price hike. The price of both grades of petrol - 93 octane and 95 octane unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) – will increase by 54c a litre with effect from midnight tomorrow.

Diesel 0.05% sulphur will increase by 1c a litre, while the price of diesel 0.005% sulphur will remain unchanged, the Department of Energy said yesterday.

This is the third straight increase in fuel prices this year.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will go up by 3c a litre and the single maximum national retail price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 4c a litre.

The maximum retail price for LPG gas will increase by 84c a kg.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe noted that the rand on average had strengthened slightly against the dollar, from 14.3871 to 14.1401.

The settling of contagion risks from emerging markets had provided a foundation for the rand’s strengthening trend. This had decreased the contribution to the basic price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by about 13c a litre.

However, the average Brent Crude oil price had increased from $66.03 per barrel to $70.82 per barrel during the period under review.

The oil prices rose to the highest level in almost six months as the US government decided to eliminate sanction waivers that allowed buyers to import Iranian crude oil.

In response to the price hike, civic action group People Against Petrol Paraffin Price Increase (Papppi) are planning a massive, nationwide protest against the increases next week, to coincide with voting day on May 8.

Papppi spokesperson Visvin Reddy said the increase was a “slap in the face” for consumers.

“This is the final nail in the coffin. We want to remind the government that 40% of the fuel prices comprise government taxes that support a corruption network. The taxes do not go towards the building and maintaining of our roads as expected,” he said.

Reddy said Papppi would have a nationwide protest on May 8 as South Africans take to the polls.

Economist Dawie Roodt said that because of inflation pressures, he did not foresee businesses passing on the increases to consumers.

“Due to inflation pressures it may not be that much of an increase on food and goods. This is a sign of a weak economy, but with the rand taking a knock yet again, it could likely add to an upward trajectory of the price of fuel,” Roodt said.

The AA said the ground gained by the local currency had cushioned some of the blow, with diesel currently showing a slight decrease.

But petrol users were not so fortunate.

The AA added that the price stability in illuminating paraffin was welcomed as South Africa heads into winter, during which many households will be using paraffin as heating fuel.

“But the rise in the price of petrol is cause for concern when our economy is already in difficult waters,” the AA said.

