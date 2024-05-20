Full closure on the N3 next month for 30 minutes

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) said that the N3 will be fully closed on June 6 between 2.30pm and 3pm. Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, said that this will facilitate blasting next to the N3 opposite the Peacevale Interchange.

“The N3 closure will take place between the M13/N3 split and the Hammarsdale Interchange. Closures will also be necessary on the following secondary roads in the vicinity of the blasting activities: • Meadway Road at Thousand Hills Street intersection • Sterkspruit Road at Capital Hill Drive intersection

• D706 Road accessing Peacevale. Sanral’s traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during all sessions. Lowe added that the full road closure is proposed to take place as follows: Thursday, June 6, 2.30pm to 2.45pm – close N3 and secondary roads and blast; 2.45pm to 3pm – clean up any debris on the N3 and secondary roads; 3pm – reopen N3 and secondary roads for all vehicles.

The R103 will be available as an alternative route during the blast. Substantial delays are, however, likely as the R103 is unable to handle the same volume of traffic as the N3. Lowe said that the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. “If that happens, a second notice with information of the new time will be issued.