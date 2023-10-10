Full list of N2, M13 and M19 road closures for demolition of King Cetshwayo bridge in Durban this weekend

Durban - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the temporary closure of the N2 and the M13 to facilitate the demolition of King Cetshwayo bridge on the M13 Sanral said the N2 and the M13 will be closed from Saturday, October 14, at 6pm to Monday October 16, at 5am.

The time of closure may need to be moved due to weather, advised Sanral. The agency said it would keep the travelling public updated on progress and changes. “Motorists are urged to exercise patience while driving through the alternative routes and to plan and adjust their route trips ahead of time. Please adhere to all signage and speed limits.”

Sanral said the M13 bridge over the N2 will be closed with both the Westbound and Eastbound traffic being unable to use the King Cetshwayo Bridge. The N2 will also be closed to traffic in both directions between the Spaghetti Junction and Umgeni interchanges (North and South bound carriageways). “The closures are due to the demolition of half of the King Cetshwayo bridge on the M13 as part of the N2 upgrade process. The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Durban Metro Police, will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during the closure.”

The full road closures are listed below. M13 closed as follows: • East bound (Pinetown to Durban) at the Essex Terrace interchange near Westwood Mall.

• West bound (Durban to Pinetown) at 45th Cutting. N2 closed as follows at EB Cloete Interchange (aka Spaghetti Junction) N3/N2 interchange: • N3 West bound (Durban to Pinetown): Ramp to N2 North (to Umhlanga/King Shaka International Airport).

• N3 East bound (Pinetown to Durban bound): Ramp to N2 North (to Umhlanga/King Shaka International Airport). • N2 North Bound (Toti to Umhlanga): On N2 North Freeway (to Umhlanga/King Shaka International Airport). Umgeni Road (M19)/ N2 Interchange