Durban - Local conservationists, landowners and environmentalists have established the Duzi Disaster Fund after oil and caustic soda flowed into the uMsundusi River, also known as the Dusi River, last week. The environmental organisations have called for assistance with the clean-up operations.

The spill, believed to be the largest in three decades, originated from FMCG firm Willowton Group’s edible oil factory in Pietermaritzburg.

Yesterday, the fund estimated that six tons of fish were collected from the Dusi River and its banks in two sections of the river.

“There is more than 80km of affected river to clean up and not enough resources,” posted the Duzi Disaster Fund on social media.

A KwaXimba resident in Cato Ridge said people were taking dead fish from the river and selling them.

“One guy came to my house selling a big fish, but I refused to buy it because I heard that on Thursday there were chemicals spilt into the Dusi River,” she said.

Environmental activist Pandora Long said the spill should be declared an environmental and health disaster.

“An urgent response (is needed) to put the necessary co-ordination in place for proper community engagement, sharing of information and warnings of health risks and relief measures,” she said.

She said the community had been offered water by Willowton.

“We’ve been assured that they are meeting with key stakeholders on Monday or Tuesday. I sincerely hope all involved actually come out to see the extent of what we’re dealing with,” said Long.

Long said emergency response team Drizit had about 30 members across different points of the river doing their best to clean the water.

EThekwini Municipality cautioned residents against using water from Inanda Dam on Friday.

“Caustic soda is a very alkaline material and is therefore corrosive. Residents upstream of the dam and in the dam surroundings are advised not to expose themselves to the water in the river, nor should they allow livestock to drink it until further notice,” said city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, said concerns about the quality of drinking water were misplaced and unfounded.

“Water is supplied from Inanda Dam to Durban Heights and Wiggins waterworks where it’s treated to the highest standards, using advanced and modern technologies.

“Water treated at these plants is supplied to parts of Durban, and the quality consistently meets and sometimes exceeds specifications for drinking water quality,” he said.

The Willowton Group said a full report and assessment would be made to the relevant government departments once the investigation had been completed.

“Willowton deeply regrets the occurrence and are doing everything possible to contain and remediate the affected environment,” said the group.

For more information email: [email protected]

