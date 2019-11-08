Fury persists over Buchan remark despite his apology









Angus Buchan Photographer - Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA Durban - There has been mixed reaction from Christians to a statement made by controversial evangelist Angus Buchan that only Jewish and Afrikaans people have a covenant with God. While the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said Buchan should be forgiven, the Christians of South Africa (Cosa) said it rejected his apology. In a video clip shared earlier this week, Buchan said: “Remembering that only two nations in the world have been in a covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, they are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people. That is a fact.” Buchan later issued an apology for the comments. “I would like to apologise and to clear up any misunderstanding that I might have made with the statement that went out recently.

“Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans people were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong, and for that statement, I humbly ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

He said it was not his intention to hurt anyone or create division.

“I will, therefore, continue with all my heart to work towards bringing the entire nation of South Africa to unity with each other, and with our God,” he said.

In response to Buchan’s comments, Cosa said Buchan’s apology was “sugar- coated” and lacked reason, remorse and sensitivity.

“We are confident that Buchan has reached his sell-by date and needs to retire immediately. It will be hypocrisy to allow this old man’s uncontested credentials in the Christian community to cloud our approach to his neo-Nazism statement of madness,” Cosa’s Pastor Derick Mosoana, said

Leader of the ACDP, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, however called on South Africans to forgive Buchan for his statement.

“It’s very unfortunate. He has offended many people but he has acknowledged that and has apologised.

“As Christians, we should forgive him. We hope that he will not repeat what he has said,” Meshoe said.

Allan Horwitz of the South African Jews for a Free Palestine said Buchan’s statement was “off the mark”.

Horwitz said there was no special covenant that the Jewish people had with any higher force.

“Jewish people have an obligation to ensure that the 10 Commandments are followed and adhered to. This does not mean we are elevated above anyone else,” he said.

President of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee, said it was ridiculous that these kinds of statements were being made in 2019.

EFF senior leader, Godrich Gardee, posted a tweet, which he later deleted, suggesting that limpet mines be placed around the stadium where Buchan will hold a rally in February.

Gardee said: “That stadium needs some limpet mines booby-trapped around it prior to that date. Let’s see what happens to the only people who have a covenant with God.

“I know this boer religious fanatic is misrepresenting the Jewish nation. He must be banned from our TV screens.”

In response to the tweet, AfriForum said it filed a criminal charge against Gardee.

The Mercury