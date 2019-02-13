DURBAN - Durban University of Technology (DUT) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, was forced to abandon his tribute to the slain DUT student, Mlungisi Madonsela, after his family and fellow students staged a walkout at the memorial service yesterday. The president of the Student Representative Council, Sesiyanda Godlimpi, said students refused to be addressed by a “murderer”, accusing Mthembu of hiring “assassins”.

Madonsela’s memorial service was held at DUT’s Ritson Hall after he was shot, allegedly by security guards, when a “scuffle” occurred between members of the EFF Student Command and the guards last Tuesday.

Madonsela died in hospital soon afterwards.

DUT confirmed that the two security guards who were allegedly involved in the shooting had been suspended pending an investigation.

Students sang emotionally charged Struggle songs while Madonsela’s family sat in the front row facing a large portrait of him.

A candle was lit at the start of the service, and images of a smiling Madonsela flashed from a large projector in the hall.

Madonsela’s uncle, Xolani Ncanana, paid an emotional tribute to his nephew.

“Those bullets have been taken to a lab, and we are waiting for the outcome. We have trained our minds to be stronger, otherwise we will lose ourselves. My nephew decided to cut short his holiday to help students, but little did we know that we were saying our last goodbye to him,” said Ncanana.

He said the family was “shocked, confused and hurt” as they were still left in the dark about the events that transpired on that day.

“There are so many stories that are being told to us. We only have one appeal to law enforcement and DUT management to please play your part until justice prevails. Mlungisi must be the first and the last student to die,” said Ncanana.

Madonsela would have been in his final year studying toward a diploma in Business Administration.

Zinhle Majozi, who lived in the same residence as Madonsela, described him as a supportive person who cared about others.

“We were united in our resistance because of him. He would always make jokes. I was never hungry because I would go to him and he would give me food,” she said.

Madonsela will be buried in his home town, Jozini, tomorrow.

- THE MERCURY