Gambit, Durban's most-loved dolphin, has died

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Gambit, the city's most-loved bottlenose dolphin has died. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research announced on Monday that Gambit had died earlier in the day. Gambit was a true South African icon and a legend in his own right. He has helped to inspire millions of people to care for the ocean and has had a direct influence on the lives of many thousands of people who have met him. Undisputed patriarch of SAAMBR, Gambit was father to five and grandfather to one of the SAAMBR dolphins. A consummate showman, Gambit was always keen to take part in anything going on in the dolphinarium. Gambit celebrated his 48th birthday last year, one of the oldest dolphins to ever be documented. In recent months though, Gambit was beginning to slow down and show signs of his age and was being carefully monitored by our animal care and veterinary teams.

“His passing was unexpected but thankfully swift, leaving an enormous hole in the hearts of the SAAMBR team, many of whom have worked with Gambit for over 20 years,” said Gabby Harris, assistant curator of SAAMBR’s Mammal and Bird Department.

Dr Larry Oellermann, CEO of SAAMBR expressed his deep sadness and support for the team. “I have known Gambit since 1977, when I first met him as a teenager visiting the old Durban Aquarium. The awe he inspired in me then was one of the reasons I became a marine biologist”, he said. “My thoughts go out to the team who have worked so closely with Gambit over the years. All of us at SAAMBR share their loss.”

The outpouring of affection for Gambit in the hours after his death have made it clear just how much he has impacted the lives and hearts of so many people, and how important it is to have a personal connection with nature. Gambit allowed countless people the opportunity to peer beneath the sea and meet one of its great ambassadors. He has played a vital role in SAAMBR’s mission to connect people to the life of the ocean.

“Our challenge is to translate this outpouring of compassion into meaningful action for our oceans, as we continue to work towards conserving our oceans not only for dolphins, but all marine life” said SAAMBR’s Conservation Strategist, Dr Judy Mann.

The Mercury