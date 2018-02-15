Police arrested four suspects in a vehicle which contained an unlicensed firearm - with the serial number filed off - and housebreaking implements, including crowbars and cable ties. The arrests were made in Berea West, Westville. Picture: Supplied





Durban police have swooped on a suspected gang of robbers, whom it is believed could be linked to a spate of crimes in the city’s Upper Highway area.

A source close to the investigation said officers from the elite Flying Squad unit were acting on information that the suspects were planning to hit a Westville home, when they pounced on them at a busy intersection in the area, at around lunch time, on Thursday.

The source said when approached, the suspects jumped out of the car they were travelling in and claimed to be police officers.

While their vehicle had been fitted with what appeared to be police number plates, a search uncovered an unlicensed firearm - with the serial number filed off - and housebreaking implements, including crowbars and cable ties.

A total of four suspects, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested and they are expected to face a raft of charges, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition, possession of stolen number plates, impersonating police officers and possession of housebreaking implements.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the arrests and said the Pinetown Trio Task Team and Shongweni K9 unit had assisted.



