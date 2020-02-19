Gardener arrested for Kharawastan pensioner's murder









The crime scene. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 72-year-old woman, in Chatsworth on Tuesday. Provincial spokesperson for the South African Police Services, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said detectives worked around the clock to effect the arrest. He said the man was nabbed on Wednesday. "Following an intensive investigation, police arrested the suspect who is accused of murdering the Kharawastan pensioner. Officers worked tirelessly to interview witnesses and traced the suspect to Greyville where they arrested the man," Naicker said. He said the suspect had previously worked as a maintenance worker at the woman's property. "An identification parade will be conducted on by detectives. The accused will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon," Naicker said.

In the attack, which sent shockwaves through the community, Dukhi Radha Dasi, was strangled with her sari while in the prayer room of her home. Dasi's daughter, Raksha, was with her at the time and was also attacked. The suspect allegedly fled the scene with R50 000 in cash.

It is alleged that two men entered the woman's home just after her husband had left for work. After attacking the two women, the men fled with money and jewellery.

Garrith Jamieson the spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics said that by the time emergency services arrived at the women's home, Dasi was already dead and her daughter was seriously wounded.

He said advanced life support paramedics stabalised Dasi's daughter at the scene before rushing her to a local hospital. Despite reports on social media that she had died, Raksha was later discharged from hospital.

Dasi's funeral will take place on Thursday.

