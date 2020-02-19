Durban - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 72-year-old woman, in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
Provincial spokesperson for the South African Police Services, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said detectives worked around the clock to effect the arrest. He said the man was nabbed on Wednesday.
"Following an intensive investigation, police arrested the suspect who is accused of murdering the Kharawastan pensioner. Officers worked tirelessly to interview witnesses and traced the suspect to Greyville where they arrested the man," Naicker said.
He said the suspect had previously worked as a maintenance worker at the woman's property.
"An identification parade will be conducted on by detectives. The accused will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon," Naicker said.