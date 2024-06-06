Gas Motor Show to give eThekwini a major boost

The Gas Motor Show is expected to give eThekwini a major tourism economic boost. The spectacle of cars is expected to take place next weekend, with the municipality saying it is proud to partner with the show.

Yashmeetha Ori, event organiser of the Gas Motor Show speaking at Wednesday’s launch event said the show has grown into a major festival. “It’s a celebration of culture and people, food, motoring and music. We are proud of the growth of the show and the fact that we have now partnered with the eThekwini Municipality. We will be using it as a platform to promote both large and small businesses and are also promoting our local artists with the music.”

Ori said that the show is exclusive to eThekwini. “We are looking forward to the tourism boost that the show will bring as 40% of the cars that will be at the show will be coming from provinces outside KZN. “It will be great for our economy, great for tourism and great for our city and we are also looking forward to the build-off event at the show where we will be targeting entry-level builders who build cars at their homes or in small businesses.”

Ori said the event would also be a boost for hotels and other accommodation businesses, saying last year there was 100% accommodation at Suncoast Casino and around 80% at nearby hotels. “We are looking forward to accommodating even more people this year as there will be a lot of spectators and visitors from outside KZN.” Eric Apelgren, head of International and Governance Relations at eThekwini said that Durban has the most passionate and driven “motor heads”. “I have no doubt that this event will be successful. Through the Port of Durban there are 30 000 cars that are exported every month and annually more than 500 000 are imported.

“Our automotive industry is worth R207 billion and Durban alone could account for a quarter of that. We are partnering with the show as we believe it is a great strategic move and will contribute to our eventing industry in the City.” Apelgren added that Durban had held the Top Gear event in Durban for three years and the A1 Motor Grand Prix, showcasing its ability to stage large motoring events. “However, I believe with our partnership with the Gas Motor Show, we can grow the event with a unique Durban feel and make the city a top automotive destination.”