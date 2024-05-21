GEMS medical aid says signing of NHI Bill important for South Africa

Dr Stan Moloabi, principal officer at GEMS, said that all of us agree that this was a crucial step towards the country achieving universal health coverage.

GEMS medical aid said that the signing of the NHI Bill into law on May 15 by the President of the Republic of South Africa was a seminal moment for the nation.

“The Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) recognises that there will be challenges and complexities involved in implementing such an important and complex health financing system.”

Moloabi added that they are prepared with stakeholders to ensure the success of the NHI Bill. “As GEMS we are committed to working collaboratively with our principal, the employer, healthcare professionals, advocacy groups, in fact all stakeholders to overcome these challenges and ensure the success of the NHI for the benefit of all South African citizens.

Moloabi added that they understand and are cognisant that this development is part of a phased-in implementation process as explained by various government officials. “As we embark on this transformative journey towards a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system, GEMS calls for collaboration, social solidarity, and leadership, to realise the match towards universal healthcare coverage.”