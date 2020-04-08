German nationals repatriated despite delays

Durban - A group of German nationals who were living in Durban managed to make it to Johannesburg to get their flight back home on Tuesday, despite being delayed for hours by the police and the military at Van Reenen’s Pass. German national Ursula Boehning, who spoke to The Mercury, said she had boarded a bus with 27 other German nationals on Tuesday to travel from Durban to Gauteng. She said the trip was going fine until the bus was stopped by the authorities. She said although the German embassy had arranged the repatriation flight and documents, the police and military did not know what to do. “We did everything that we had to do, this is a disaster,” she said when the bus was still waiting at Van Reenen’s Pass.

She said they began their trip at 4.30am, and had been waiting for hours for officials to receive confirmation from them to continue.

“We have been through hell in the last 14 days, and if we don’t make it in time to the airport then I don’t know what will happen.”

She said that due to Covid-19 regulations, this was her third attempt to fly out of South Africa.

Horst Achtzehn, the German ­consul-general in Durban, said the issue had been resolved and he was advised that a police escort had been arranged to accompany the group to the assembly point in Pretoria.

Achtzehn said although the situation was an inconvenience, he believed the officials were just doing their jobs.

Boehning commended the German embassy and Achtzehn.

She said that by midday the group had left Van Reenen’s Pass and were on their way to Pretoria.

South African Airways (SAA) confirmed on Tuesday that the repatriation flight to Germany was scheduled to leave last night.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the airline had successfully operated four flights on Friday and Saturday, from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Frankfurt and Munich.

“A total of 1064 people were transported through repatriation charter flights on behalf of the government of Germany.

“Flights operating to Germany this week will bring South African citizens back home.”

The Mercury