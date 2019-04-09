Hydroponic-grown strawberries are just one of the varieties of fruits and vegetables that can be grown using the vertical system which means more plants can grow in a square metre than conventional methods.

DURBAN - The popular Sustainable Living Exhibition will be taking place from 17 – 19 May this year according to an announcement made by eThekwini Municipality today. The exhibition showcases a greener, climate-friendly lifestyle and aims to educate the public about climate change, inspire them to change habits that could harm the environment and ensure the sustainability of resources.

Exhibitors are invited according to the key themes for the exhibition which include Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Waste Minimisation and Greening, Water Harvesting and Conservation, Health and Well-being, Food Security and Greening, Citizen Science, Citizen Activism and Creative Arts.

Chumisa Thengwa, the Deputy Head for the Environmental Planning and Climate Protection Department said the Exhibition will equip participants and visitors with a high-level understanding of sustainability.

“The Exhibition will provide exposure to some of the best practical approaches to understanding social and environmental pressures, assessing their impacts on communities and organisations, developing systems for responding, and integrating these into their organisation’s operational strategy,” said Thengwa.

Thengwa explained that the Exhibition is hosted in the context of various international and local policies which promote sustainable development and resilient cities that are able to address the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Durban is an international frontrunner in the fight against climate change and is playing an active role in focusing on climate change response through various projects to mitigate and adapt to the challenges of climate change,” she said.

She added that the Sustainable Living Exhibition calls for all communities to contribute towards this fight.

The municipality said this year’s event will also include engagement with eThekwini green industry stakeholders on the state of the industry and what support is needed.

There will also be an introductory training session on the Edge building rating tool with the Green Building Council of South Africa, and an introduction of the South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) and the PV Green Card as side events.

“The city is also planning engagement with the private sector on environmental matters, particularly our climate change vision for the Durban and a round table discussion on the Durban-Bremen Ocean Champs programme,” said the municipality in a statement.

The deadline to book a place at the Exhibition is 30 April.

THE MERCURY