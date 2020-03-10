Getting tested for Covid-19 will set you back R1400

Durban - Suspect you may have been infected with coronavirus and want to get your bloods tested? This could set you back around R1400 and medical aid rates may vary depending on your medical aid scheme. This is according to Lancet Laboratories. Lancet said testing for now, even in private labs will be prioritised for individuals that fulfil epidemiological and clinical case definitions and only if referred by a doctor. "Epidemiological and travel information will still be collected on patients and all results will be shared with NICD which remains the reference centre for this epidemic," Lancet said.

Lancet explained that doctors and patients are urged to contact the NICD directly on their hotline if they want testing to be done at NICD 082 883 9920.

"If Drs want their patient to be tested at Lancet Laboratories, and there is any uncertainty that the patient meets clinical and epidemiological criteria, the Lancet virologist on call on 0113580800 may be contacted."

Lancet said all of their labs have created a request form to assist with required information including dates and travel locations.

