South African businesspeople on a site visit to the Accra harbour expansion project.

DURBAN - The South African business people who participated in the recent Outward Trade and Investment Mission to Ghana say they are confident the leads they generated there will develop into concrete deals that will see them exporting their products to Ghana or investing in the country. The group of about 30 businesspeople arrived back in South Africa on Sunday after four days in Accra attending seminars, engaging with Ghanaian businesspeople in business-to-business meetings and conducting site visits in search of trade and investment opportunities.

“I will be going back to Ghana soon as I have identified business opportunities in the energy efficiency value-chain. The seminar provided me with valuable information on the Ghanaian economy and opportunities to explore. I am considering investing in a plant in Accra,” said Sandiswa Qayi from East London.

Stellenbosch winemaker Malcom Green had setting up a bottling plant in Ghana as one of his objectives for travelling to Accra.

“I had fruitful meetings with people who are interested in helping. The Ghanaian investment promotion agency is also keen to play a role in facilitating the implementation of the project because of its potential to contribute in creating employment for the Ghanaians,” said Green.

Hendrik Naude of Gauteng said he travelled to Ghana seeking a distributor for his company’s information and communication technology solutions

“I am coming back home with a list of three promising companies which we are likely to do business with in the near future. I have also met a potential customer who has requested a quotation,” added Naude.

Karien Jafta of Gauteng said her cosmetics products attracted an impressive amount of attention from potential clients and businesspeople who were even willing to assist her to register her products in Ghana.

THE MERCURY