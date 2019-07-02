Paramedics attend to a teenage girl who was attacked by two pitbulls in Asherville yesterday. Rescue Care

A 13-year old girl was rushed to hospital after she was mauled by two dogs in Asherville yesterday. It is believed that the girl was walking with a group of friends on Dr RD Naidu (Stanley Copley) Drive when she was attacked.

One of the dogs was shot dead by a policeman while the other ran off.

The police officer, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said he was driving up Dr RD Naidu Drive when he noticed a commotion at the side of the road.

“As I got closer, I saw the dogs attacking the girl and stopped my vehicle at the side of the road. People were trying to hit the dogs off the girl but they were not moving. Someone grabbed a brick and threw it at the dogs but they refused to let go. One of the dogs was biting her head,” he said.

The officer said he drew his firearm and told the crowd to move out of the way. He said he fired a single shot and hit one of the dogs.

“Both dogs stopped biting the girl and ran off. I rushed to radio for help and noticed one of the dogs lying at the side of the road. I was concerned not only for the girl’s life but also the safety of those around her who were trying to help,” he said.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care said the girl had sustained injuries to her head, face and hands.

He said she was treated at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic before being rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

The owner of the dogs, Reva Johnston, said she did not know how the dogs got out of the property.

She said both dogs slept inside the home and were inside the property when she and her son went out.

“They do not leave the house at any cost. The house is properly fenced. I don’t know how they got out. Somebody might have opened the gate, I’m not sure what happened,” said Johnston.

She said that she got a call from a neighbour alerting her to the incident.

Johnston said she then rushed to the scene and went to check on the injured girl.

“At the moment I am very hurt and devastated about what happened to the child. I did make contact with the family and I am going to make sure that I do assist by all means. This was very unfortunate and my heart goes out to the child.

“I hope she gets better,” an emotional Johnston said.

She said they were still looking for the second dog.

“The police officer did the right thing under the circumstances. When we find the dog, we will go to the SPCA,” she said.

