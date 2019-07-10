Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo’s Mlungisi ‘Small’ Mokoena stands inside what’s left of a shack in which 2-year-old Khwezi Mlingo was killed in a fire on Monday in Bonela. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A shack fire on Monday night in Bonela, Cato Crest, left 2-year-old Kwezi Mlingo dead, and Lwandile Mlingo, 7, and Sandile Mlingo, 12, injured. The children’s grandmother, Nonkumbulo Mlingo, said the tragedy happened extremely fast.

“Nombali (the mother) was working the night shift. She left the children with their father, but she forgot her takkies and called him to bring them to her,” said Mlingo.

After he left the home, it is believed the children lit a candle before going to sleep because the electricity had gone off.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said: “Emergency workers managed to gain entrance to the shack and found a 2-year-old girl unconscious on the floor with two boys.”

He said all three were evacuated and Kwezi was declared dead.

The other children were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

EThekwini Municipality’s deputy mayor Fawzia Peer sent her condolences to the family.

“We have on numerous occasions warned the public that it is winter, and obviously the use of fires is going to be on the increase,” said Peer.

She said the municipality appealed to parents not to leave their children alone in their homes.

“I have instructed the disaster management team to assist with relief aid,” added Peer.

MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Peggy Nkonyeni also conveyed her condolences to the Mlingo family.

“With respect to the incident, it has been established that the candle had been lit because there was an electricity outage at the time of the incident at the Nkanini informal settlement,” said Nkonyeni.

She added that the department urged people living in shacks to exercise extra vigilance when using candles, especially when there were children around.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was being investigated by Cato Manor police.

Mlingo said leaders of the shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo had been helping the family.

At the weekend, at least 150 people were displaced when their shacks burnt down at the Foreman Road informal settlement in Clare Estate.

The Mercury