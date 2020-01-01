An 8-year-old girl drowned at the Westville swimming pool on New Year's Day Picture: Fathima Padayachee/Google Maps

Durban - An eight-year-old girl has drowned at the Westville swimming pool. According to Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson, around 12:45pm they were alerted to the incident. "Upon arrival, we found that lifeguards had pulled the girl from the pool and had begun CPR on the girl. Immediately, advanced life support medics took over CPR efforts. Despite continuing rescuscitation for over 45 minutes, medics were unsuccessful and the girl was declared dead at the scene. The body was then handed over to police who will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

Meanwhile, several people have been injured in a number of crashes around the province.

ER24's Ross Campbell said three people in their late 30s were seriously injured when they lost control and rolled their vehicle on the main road through Mpolweni Mission near Albert Falls in KZN at midday on Wednesday.





"ER24 paramedics as well as other private services were on the scene at 12 midday to find two women and one man lying on the ground outside the vehicle. All three had suffered serious injuries and were treated with advanced life support interventions before being transported to both Edendale and Northdale Hospitals for further care. A fourth person is believed to have fled the scene," he said.

Campbell said on the N3 outside Balgowen, between Howick and Mooi River, seven people were injured when the vehicle that they were travelling in, overturned.