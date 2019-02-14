DURBAN - A 20-year-old student, Nelson Mhlongo, has encouraged people to take part in blood donation during a third annual #GiveaBloodNotRoses drive.



The drive which initially began in in 2017 saw more than 20 people donating blood earlier today at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) in Musgrave, Durban.





A Durban University of Technology student from Tongaat north of Durban, Mhlongo said that he started the drive because blood donation is something very personal to him.





Silindile Ntshangase receives blood yearly because of her anaemia said that she appreciates people who donates blood.





“My mom at some point almost lost her life due to being very anaemic and constantly needed blood transfusions,” said Ntshangase.





“I come from a family of mostly females and all of them are anaemic . It means a lot to me to encourage people to donate blood in masses because this means people who need blood transfusions like my family can have blood available,” Mhlongo said.





Mhlongo also expressed his gratitude to SANBS who accommodated his drive and is hoping to create a nationwide “hype”. “We hope to expand the drive to the point where we are working with SANBS and municipalities to educate and inform people about the importance of donating,” he said.





SANBS Spokesperson Mohamed Goolam said that they support the drive as the country is in need of more blood donors. “The drive has helped us a lot in bringing in more people to donate. We are looking forward to working accommodate,” said Goolam.





The #GiveABloodNotRoses drive will be going on for the whole month of February hoping to reduce the cost of blood transfusions to make it easily available to people of all income brackets.





