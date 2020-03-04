Glenwood Prep embroiled in overage rugby player scandal

Durban - A prestigious Durban school has launched an investigation into allegations that they allowed overage players to play in their 2018 and 2019 rugby squads. It is alleged that two of the Glenwood Preparatory School Under-14 boys team were actually 17 and 18-years old. According to schoolofrugby.co.za, the players were the stars of the Glenwood Prep team as one was named Player of the Tournament and the other as the Backline Player of the Tournament during Glenwood High School's annual rugby festival. On Wednesday, Glenwood Preparatory School issued a statement stating they were unaware of that two of their players were overage. School principal, Noel Ingle, said the school enrolled two pupils in Grade 6 in 2018.

"It has been established with the help of Glenwood High School that in 2018 and 2019, Glenwood Prep unknowingly played two players who were overage. They provided the school with false documentation. The documentation withstood all scrutiny as it was genuine. Two players concerned used documentation that belonged to younger boys," Ingle said.

He said as part of the process, they have informed the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union about the matter.

"They have necessitated their own investigation into our findings and all parties are working together to find a solution into the matter," he said.

Ingle issued an apology to both the school and greater rugby community locally, provincially and nationally.

"I extend my sincere apologies to all players, parents, officials and spectators from our school and our opposition schools," Ingle said.

In a separate matter last month, Durban High School (DHS) cancelled all sporting events with its main rival Glenwood High School over allegations of player and coach poaching.

The severing of ties between the two school also meant that Durban's oldest schoolboy rugby rivalry - a fixture on many rugby fans' calendar and an event which first took place in 1925 - would not go ahead.

