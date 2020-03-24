Glenwood tour guide's act of kindness goes viral

Durban - A local tour guide whose business has taken a knock since the outbreak of Covid-19 has offered his time to do grocery runs for those who are immuno-compromised, in the Glenwood area. Dominic Naidoo’s noble act was praised after he posted the offer on a Glenwood community Facebook page a few days ago. A Glenwood resident himself, Naidoo has offered his services to the sick, elderly, and those with small children, in an attempt to keep them safe and reduce the number of people going out into public spaces. Naidoo is a local tour operator and owner of Travel Bug Tours. “Since the outbreak, I have had about six tour cancellations. So I am at home and not doing anything.

“I think this is the time for communities to come together to help each other.

“A simple trip to the shop can put someone vulnerable at risk,” he said.

He has offered to do grocery runs to the nearby Spar and Glenwood Village shopping centre.

He asked those who needed his service to send him their shopping list and has given them the option to pay with cash or card, and he has a portable card payment machine.

“I am just offering a helping hand to whoever needs it,” he said.

“Even if I do shopping for 10 households - that significantly reduces the number of people in a public space and their risk of infection.”

Naidoo’s post on Facebook has been shared more than 40 times.

He said that he has already received calls from members of the community and was planning his shopping trips.

The Mercury