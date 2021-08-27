Global Credit Rating Agency gives eThekwini Municipality AA+ rating

DURBAN: The Global Credit Rating Agency has faith in the financial affairs of the eThekwini Municipality, based on the latest ratings of the city by the agency. A report tabled before a full council meeting today, revealed that the city had maintained high ratings with the agency.

The full council meeting was informed on Thursday that a review, conducted by the Global Credit Rating (GCR) Agency, in July, reflects that the City has strong credit protection metrics and ample liquidity, despite the turbulence of the past financial year and the current tough economic climate. “The Municipality maintained AA+ status for the long-term, which means that it is of a very high credit quality and protection factors are strong,” said the municipality in a statement. “According to the report by GCR, this has been facilitated by a relatively strong operating performance, which is expected to allow the Metro to quickly rebound from Covid-19-related disruptions,” it said.

It said, for short-term debt, the City maintained its A1+ status, which means there is a very high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and are supported by good fundamental protection factors. Commenting on the review, newly-appointed chief financial officer Sandile Mnguni said, considering the current economic climate, this rating was welcome news. “We need to commend the city’s leadership and the commitment from councillors and employees. That the municipality was awarded a positive outlook, is testament to the financial stability and sustainability of the city,” he said.