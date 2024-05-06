Gold Circle says abandoned races have been rescheduled

The five races that were abandoned on Saturday at Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse in Durban due to the bad behaviour of a group of racegoers have been rescheduled for Wednesday, according to Gold Circle. The R500 000 Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, the R500 000 World Sports Betting Guineas as well as the R500 000 WSB Fillies Guineas will be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Wednesday afternoon.

The last five races on the card were abandoned, including the three Grade 2 feature events after the horse Main Defender was scratched from the IOS Drill Hall Stakes. Gold Circle condemned the behaviour of a group of racegoers following the scratching of Main Defender. “Gold Circle firmly intends to sanction those responsible, which may include a banning order from its race tracks and facilities going forward, and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all connections and racing fans who were compromised by the unseemly actions of a minority whose behaviour bordered on anarchy.”

Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac said the matter was being taken very seriously and that the transgressors would be dealt with in the strongest possible terms. “Our regret extends particularly to our esteemed sponsors, World Sports Betting and the Independent on Saturday, whose unwavering support for the sport of horse racing we deeply value and respect. "While we are pleased to be in a position to reschedule the feature events at short notice for Wednesday, this is small compensation for the unacceptable actions of a few who ruined what was meant to be a celebratory opening to Champions Season 2024,” said Nairac.

Racing executive Raf Sheik said the decision to reschedule was reached following consultation with the trainers involved and carries the support of the sponsors. Sheik said the original programme for Wednesday’s race meeting has been recalled and a new race card will be issued in due course. “We believe this decision to be in the best interests of all concerned and Gold Circle regrets the events on Saturday which led to the race meeting being called off,” said Sheik.