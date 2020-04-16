Good news! The Bread Mill will be open for business

Durban - The Bread Mill will be open for business on Friday. Owner, David Tedder, announced on Facebook that they were given allowed to open seven days a week, however he said they will not be trading as per their normal 24 hours. "The bakery will trade from 8am to 4pm daily. We will be operating with a skeleton staff all of whom were eager and happy to come back to work and help steer the bakery from the precarious position it found itself in when we had to shut down," Tedder said. Tedder said their trading hours are in compliance with the lockdown trade regulations. "We will be selling bread and rolls and a few other products. Products like pies, will be sold unbaked and this should make for easy meals. Our staff have been given strict instructions on protocol how we do business and both staff and customer etiquette. We have placed markers on the pavement outside the shop to ensure if there are several customers they observe the social distancing protocol."

Tedder said a security guard and front of house manager will also be there to ensure people keep a safe distance.

"We will only allow three customers inside the bakery at a time. Security or manager on duty will be in front with hand sanitiser to spray every customer before they enter our bakery. All staff will be in masks and gloves. Cashier has strict instructions not to hold card machine or credit card."

"Customer will swipe his own card and we encourage people to come with clean ear bud they can use to punch in their pin. If not soon as they done cashier will spray and wipe down card machine. There will be a front of house person sales person or manager who will clean and wipe surfaces after every customer," he said.

Tedder explained that the health and safety of staff and customers was non-negotiable.

"We aim to do everything in our power to maintain and protect it," he said.

Tedder has shown remarkable fortitude and courage during what has been a turbulent time for our business and the country.

The Bread Mill is a small family business that has provided jobs and stability for more than 74 people.

"None of whom went without pay even when the bakery shut down. It went beyond moral and ethical obligations and consciousness... it was simply the commitment to country and staff who are our family to ensure all us can get through this. We can't fix everything but we can ensure those in our circle are okay," he said.

Police and emergency personnel in uniform will continue to get a free cup of coffee as they always have.

"It's a small gesture of our gratitude and appreciation more so during these extraordinary times. All products that are not sold by the close of business will be collected by the Salvation Army. This too has always been our standard operating procedure even before Covid19," he said.

He added, "We will build again. Who knows how this will all end... but our pledge is to be part of the solution and we will do our best to put food on the table of our 74 plus staff and provide Durban will a little relief and perhaps even a moment of happiness."

He said this bakery is a landmark; a Durban Institution.

"We owe it to the legacy and all this bakery has been witness to in SA history to make it great again and play a small part in making SA great again.

We as the owners will be personally available to customers who may want to be in touch via [email protected]," he said.

He said the email has just been set up and asked for the public to be patient as they navigate through this scary and challenging time.

"Our commitment has always been to give and do the best and we rely on feedback to fix anything that may be wrong and to keep at whats working. Too often in the past social media has become a treacherous place where businesses can suffer damage. We would appreciate customers staying in touch with David or myself on that email we are in the business of making people happy and its imperative we know if something is wrong so we can fix it," Tedder said.

Tedder urged people to remember that this was a new and different time for everyone.

"We will strive to do our best and people must understand how lambasting a business online can damage them. Often, no one even brings grievances to the owner's attention so it becomes a malicious thing almost. Small businesses are a critical part of the economy. Consumers must allow us to fix what's wrong before crucifying on social media. I hope if anything this Covid19 teaches the keyboard warriors who are so callous with their criticism without giving fair opportunity to businesses... to show some consideration and restraint. It all contributes to good healthy business," he said.

The Mercury