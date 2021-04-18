Good Samaritans commended for rescuing Phoenix man

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) commended two good Samaritans for saving the life of a Phoenix man at Rocky Bay, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man had been picnicking with his family at Park Rynie when he went for a swim. The man was caught in rip currents that swept him out to sea, he said. Lambinon said the NSRI Rocky Bay duty crew was activated just after 1pm on Sunday following reports of a drowning offshore of Rocky Bay. “On arrival at the Park Rynie Ski Boat Club, the NSRI found an adult male in difficulty at the backline. He appeared to be caught in strong rip currents.”

A local charter operator, Neeval Ramchunder, who was in the vicinity at the time, had noticed the man was in difficulty, Lambinon said.

“He had grabbed the NSR pink rescue buoy that is stationed at the Park Rynie Ski Boat Club, and he launched into the water to go to the assistance of the casualty.”

Lambinon said the NSRI alerted local commercial fisherman Rusten Naidoo, who was known to be a strong swimmer, and he also launched into the water and swam out to assist.

“Using the rescue buoy for flotation Neeval and Rusten brought the casualty safely to the shore.”

The man was medically assessed and was found to have no injuries although he was tired from the ordeal, Lambinon said.

The NSRI said the man was safely reunited with his family who expressed their thanks to the two good Samaritans for their efforts.

“We commend the courageous efforts of Neeval Ramchunder and Rusten Naidoo, for their combined efforts that saved the life of the casualty,” said the NSRI.

THE MERCURY