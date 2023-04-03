Google reveals what South Africans were curious about in March

Durban - Google search data has revealed what South Africans were interested in last month. Earlier this year, Google announced that the term “artificial intelligence” was searched for more than ever in 2022 and that interest was not subsiding, with the top searched question in March in South Africa being about AI chatbot ChatGPT.

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, was the second most searched term last month. In addition, South Africans also searched for more information on Human Rights Day, celebrated on March 21, and Saint Patrick’s Day. As South Africans have been warned to tighten their belts, they have looked for answers to some serious questions, including “What is inflation?” and “What is the most direct way to alleviate poverty in South Africa?”

Another top-of-mind issue was the weather as “What is climate change?” became the sixth trending question in March. The brazen prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester also captured attention and searches related to him featured in both the top trending questions and terms list. Another person in South Africa who received attention was newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The deaths of prominent South Africans, including rapper Costa Titch and jazz great Gloria Bosman, both featured in the top 10 trending search terms for the month. Interestingly for a sports-loving country, there appeared to be very little interest last month with only one sports search making it into the month’s search trends – the West Indies men’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa. The tour ran throughout the month of March, featuring Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches.