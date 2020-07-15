Government Covid-19 tax relief may be continued because of extended lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - TAX relief measures offered by the SA Revenue Services (Sars) and Treasury to businesses that were hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic may be extended until after July. In a meeting of Parliament’s two finance committees, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said that while most of the tax relief measures expired at the end of July, it might need to be extended because of the extension of the national lockdown. Momoniat made a presentation to members of the finance committees via a virtual parliamentary meeting yesterday. He briefed members of Parliament on the tax-relief measures contained in the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Administration Bill. According to him, the tax-relief measures amounted to R70 billion.

These include the deferral of Pay-As-You-Earn payments between April 1 and July 31 and the exemption of payment of the skills development levy between April 1 and August 31. It also includes the expansion of the application of the employment tax incentive for four months from April 1 to July 31 and providing Covid-19 funds with a tax dispensation similar to those of public benefit organisations from April 1 to July 31.

Government also allowed deferrals in the payment of excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products and the fuel levy, and fast-tracked VAT refunds between April 1 and July 31.

Tax-relief measures for business also included a three-month deferral for filing and first payment of carbon-tax liabilities.

The filing requirement and the first carbon-tax payment were due by July 31, but this was delayed to October 31. In his presentation, Momoniat said applications could also be made to Sars for the waiving of penalties for the late payment of taxes because of distress caused by the pandemic.

The Mercury