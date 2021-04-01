Government managers fail to disclose business interests

DURBAN - THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed that more than 600 senior managers in public service have failed to disclose their interests in various companies. The PSC this week released its quarterly bulletin from October 1 to December 31 last year. Heads of department (HoDs) and directors-general were among the officials who submitted their financial disclosure forms, but did not make full disclosure of their registered interests. PSC commissioner Michael Seloane said it was disconcerting that a failure to disclose registrable interests was still a problem in the public service sector, adding that this created a serious challenge in managing conflicts of interest. “The challenge is compounded by the involvement of some HoDs in the perpetuation of non-compliance …” The report revealed that 638 (21%) senior management service(SMS) members did not disclose their interests in companies, 814 (8%) managers did not disclose their ownership of motor vehicles and 361 (4%) did not disclose their ownership of immovable properties.

This included HoDs nationally and provincially, and repeat offenders, said the PSC. Some senior managers had failed to disclose their interests for more than one year.

“As repeat offenders, they ought to be dealt with more harshly when action is taken against them,” said Seloane.

Of the 3 048 SMS members who have interests in companies, the PSC found that almost half engaged in activities that could be seen as conflicts of interest.

The report submitted that the relevant executive authorities should initiate investigations for disciplinary action as issued by the Minister for Public Service and Administration in January 2017.

“Disciplinary action should also be taken if it can be established that SMS members intentionally ignored the call by the minister to cease conducting business with organs of state or to resign as directors of companies that are conducting business with organs of state.”

