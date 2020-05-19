‘Government must consult broader group of experts to hone response’

Durban - The Academy of Science of South Africa (Assaf) has called on the government to strengthen it’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic by including psychologists, economists and social scientists to advise it on the impact of the lockdown on people’s lives and the economy. Assaf, a statutory academy formed to provide the government and the public with evidence-based advice on issues of national concern, yesterday applauded the government for its response to the pandemic. It said that Covid-19 had spread across the world at an alarming rate with more than 4.63million confirmed cases and more than 311000 dead. “The primary response of national governments has been to mitigate the risk of the spread of the disease through measures such as physical distancing, travel restrictions and national lockdowns. The South African government’s response has been effective, and rightly acknowledged both at home and abroad. At present, the rate of growth of infections and death rates in South Africa is among the lowest in the world, and also among the BRICS countries,” Assaf said. “Assaf recognises and applauds the South African government for underlining the fact that the national strategy has been based on scientific evidence and guided by the advice of scientists.” Assaf said its members, professors Salim Abdool Karim, Quarraisha Abdool Karim, Glenda Gray and Shabir Madhi, were advising the government on effective ways to deal with the pandemic.

“There are in fact many other academy members doing important scientific research on the pandemic, including Professor Helen Rees, who is leading the South African component of a global vaccine trial to identify treatments for Covid-19. Beyond these influential contributions of our members, Assaf believes that it has a further responsibility to make public its position on Covid-19,” Assaf said.

Assaf said it was “crucial” that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 also include scientists as advisers from a broader range of disciplines.

“Social work academics need to advise on managing family distress, including the rise in domestic violence and the social effects of the lockdown on children and the elderly. Political scientists must advise on the norms that should govern the relationship between the government and its citizens in emergency conditions. And historians of pandemics can advise on lessons learnt that could be invaluable in making sense of the crisis and its likely course,” Assaf said.

“We believe that the pandemic is not simply a medical problem but a social problem as well. This means that social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures.”

Assaf said psychologists needed to advise on the far-reaching mental health costs of the pandemic following extreme forms of isolation.

“Anthropologists need to advise on meaningful rituals of mourning when numbers are restricted for funeral attendance and family members cannot touch loved ones in their final moments. Economists must advise on how to enfranchise workers such as the self-employed,” Assaf said.

It added that the NCC should also expand its focus to the SADC region, because many people ordinarily travelled between South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“We should do so not only because of the regional, integrated character of the public health crisis but as a statement of solidarity with African neighbouring states, with even more precarious national health systems. The pandemic offers a strategic opportunity for bolstering regional co-operation to fight the pandemic,” it said.

