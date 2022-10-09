Government says it is working to ensure healthcare facilities are exempt from load shedding

Durban – Government has given the assurance that there are moves to exempt healthcare facilities from the ongoing power outages amid fears that loadshedding may lead to loss of life. As power utility Eskom continues to implement various stages of load shedding throughout the country to preserve energy capacity, there have been questions on how this is impacting on clinics and hospitals.

Last month, Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla said 37 health facilities across the country would be exempt from the scheduled power cuts. He said at the time that while most public health facilities have backup power supply systems, including generators and uninterrupted power supply (UPS), they were not designed to reserve electricity for an extended period. Government spokesperson William Baloyi said at the weekend that the national Department of Health has noted the concerns by some provinces regarding the delays by Eskom and some municipalities in exempting their priority hospitals from loadshedding.

He said that negotiations were ongoing with Eskom, and said that the government was committed to ensuring that the provision of health was not interrupted. “The department is working closely with the leadership of Eskom to ensure that no province is left behind as far as hospital or health facility exemption is concerned,” Baloyi continued. He said the matter was a work in progress and there was a likelihood that as time progressed more healthcare facilities would be exempt from load shedding.

Baloyi’s comment came just days after members of the KwaZulu-Natal health portfolio committee expressed concern over the impact of power outages in the Harry Gwala District in southern KZN when they visited the area last week. The district is made up of mainly rural areas where there are weaknesses in the infrastructure, especially water and electricity. THE MERCURY