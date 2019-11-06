Government to get tough over unpaid water and electricity bills









File picture: Masi Losi/ANA Durban - Prepaid water and electricity meters are on the cards in several municipalities across the country as the government seeks creative ways to address the culture of non-payment for services. A pilot project will be undertaken in four selected municipalities, and its successful implementation would see the initiative being rolled out throughout the country. This emerged yesterday when MPs were briefed about measures being taken to deal with the escalating debt owed by municipalities to water boards. The move comes in the wake of revelations that municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal owe Eskom R2.3 billion, with the power utility recently resorting to legal action against the defaulting councils. The provincial Treasury recently said the total debt owed to municipalities at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2018/19 financial year was R23.6bn.

In turn, the municipalities owe the main water authorities, the Umgeni Water and the uMhlathuze Water boards, more than R600 million as of June 30.

The prepaid proposal emerged from work done by the inter-ministerial task team (IMTT) formed in 2017 to tackle the growing municipal debt owed to Eskom and water boards in the last term.

Parliamentarians heard that municipalities nationally owed water boards R14.9bn as at September 30, up from R13.1bn recorded in September last year.

Chief executive of Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, Ntandazo Vimba, said the municipal debt had been increasing at an alarming rate.

“Some of the charges mentioned by municipalities with regard to the inability to service the debt is the high rate of a ‘culture’ of non-payment by consumers to municipalities, which results in the inability of municipalities to service their creditors. We’ve also got a lack of critical skills such as financial and technical people,” Vimba said.

He said there was also the challenge of tariff deficiencies in municipalities, which resulted in low revenue generated from electricity.

“There are high revenue losses as a result of network (ageing infrastructure) and theft,” Vimba said.

He said the IMTT had since made several recommendations.

“The first is the installation of prepaid or smart meters for electricity and water to address the challenge of non-payment for services,” he said.

The IMTT also recommended the appointment of independent revenue collectors for municipalities, and a government-wide campaign to encourage a culture of payment for services.

Vimba said other recommendations included fixing billing in 42 municipalities, revisiting the indigent policy and forming an intergovernmental debt forum.

He added that the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs had been tasked with drafting an implementation plan to encourage payment of services and installation of prepaid and smart meters for electricity and water.

He said there was also a plan to extend a provision in municipal legislation which barred councillors and council officials from being in arrears for rates and services for more than three months.

“It’s recommended that this provision be extended to include officials of all organs of state and political office-bearers, as part of a drive to inculcate a culture of payment for municipal services,” he said.

There were also discussions to ensure businesses that did not pay for services were not awarded tenders, and that business licences be withheld for those owing debts to municipalities.

Vimba added that the pre-paid meter solution was set to be piloted in the Maluti-a-Phofung, Thabazimbi, Naledi and Govan Mbeki municipalities.

“The selection was based on work already undertaken in these municipalities by the SA National Energy Development Institute. Financing options are being explored to fund the pilot.”

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, told MPs that they took the issue of debt seriously because of the difficulties experienced by struggling municipalities.

“The principle remains that people must pay for services rendered. It’s going to be very important that we respect that. Despite the difficulties, we know the water situation in the country. We don’t have an abundance of water,” Mahlobo said.

Pundy Pillay, professor of Economics and Public Finance at Wits University’s School of Governance, said the prepaid meters proposal was a sign that the government was getting desperate, as the culture of non-payment was widespread and debt was ballooning.

He said the meters were a positive move for both rich and poor, and could instil a sense of discipline.

“In the case of water and electricity, we use it anyhow, we take it for granted because we know it’s there.”

On why there is a debt problem, Pillay said municipalities failed to collect the money owed to them, and when they did, they did not pay their suppliers, such as Eskom.

He added that poor people were unlikely to be left without services as the indigent policy that guaranteed services to those who could not afford it was still in place and was unlikely to be affected by a prepaid meter system.

