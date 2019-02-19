Gauteng premier David Makhura before delivering his state of the province address. Getrude Makhafola African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has again assured residents in the province that the unwanted e-tolling system was receiving attention from national government. “While the user-pay principle is not in question, there is clear recognition that urban tolling increases the cost of living and is therefore unsustainable,” Makhura said in his state of the province address yesterday.

“Proceeding from this consensus, 21 government teams are hard at work to find a solution to the e-tolls. President Ramaphosa has reassured me again that the resolution of the e-tolls matter is one issue that is receiving his urgent national attention.”

Makhura and fellow ANC provincial leaders led a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria late last year protesting against e-tolls. He told the mainly ANC supporters that e-tolls are not wanted in Gauteng as long as the governing party is in charge.

In January, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) denied that its Gauteng e-toll contract with Sanral has been renewed as alleged by the DA’s Solly Msimang. The ETC said the contract was extended and not renewed, as per the provisions of the contract entered into between the parties in 2009.

- African News Agency (ANA)