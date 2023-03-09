Grade 11 KZN pupil to represent SA at NASA’s United Space School in the US

Durban - A Grade 11 pupil attending Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal has been selected to represent South Africa at the United Space School (USS) at NASA in Houston in the USA. According to the school, William Kitching, 17, is one of two pupils chosen country-wide to represent SA at NASA from 16 to 31 July.

The school said Kitching is the second Hilton College pupil to represent South Africa at the USS in two years. Last year Ben Kok was selected. Director of Academics at Hilton College Hanlie Dry and the school’s director of International Learning Dr Alexei du Bois, commended Hilton’s science department. “We are thrilled by this recognition. Last year Ben did us proud at the USS, as did Khanya Mhlongo, who attended the MIT Africa Seminar.”

Mike Green, the outgoing head of science at Hilton College, said last year’s science matriculants achieved an impressive aggregate of more than 10% above the national average. “A growing number of boys are opting for this course,” Green said. The school said last its A-level Physics pupils completed their Cambridge course and at the start of 2022, it also introduced A-level Chemistry.