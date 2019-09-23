Durban - A Grade 11 pupil is one of two suspects who has been arrested by the police in connection with a burglary at an uMlazi school. The suspects, aged 20 and 21, were arrested in connection with the theft of 20 computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector and five laptops from Zwelibanzi High School in uMlazi two week ago.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the officers managed to trace two suspects, one of whom was a Grade 11 student at J section in uMlazi.

“Upon further investigation, the two suspects led the police to a house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop. The team went to another house where a school projector was also recovered. The two arrested suspects were detained and will be charged,” Gwala said.

She said that they would appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court this week.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi called upon communities to work with the police to ensure school safety.

“This goes to show that there is a market in the community, which is why we see such incidents where valuable learning materials are stolen. The community must report such incidents,” he said.

In another incident, nine suspects were shot dead in a shoot-out with the police in the Isipingo area, south of Durban, on Saturday morning.

Gwala said the police received information about a planned robbery at a business premises in Isipingo.

When the suspects arrived, they opened fire on the police. Gwala said that there was an exchange of gunfire and seven suspects died at the scene, and a 29-year-old suspect was arrested.

According to Gwala, three rifles, six pistols, explosives and house-breaking implements were recovered.

She added that the police officers came under fire again from another two suspects, who were also shot dead.

Gwala said inquest dockets and charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of breaking implements and attempted robbery were opened for investigation.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man is set to appear in Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today for murder.

Police said the man had been on the run for almost a year after a murder last October in Duffs Road, KwaMashu.

The Mercury