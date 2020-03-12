Grade 12 exams to be written one week earlier

Durban - Changes have been made to this year’s school timetable that will affect the writing of Grade 12 examinations. The Grade 12 final examinations timetable has been brought forward by almost a week. Teacher unions said the schools were expected to close on December 4 this year. Last year schools closed on December 14. The trial exams were expected to start on September 10. The unions said the changes were necessary to compensate teachers for the time they lost last year, and would not affect the curriculum. The Department of Basic Education said following its meeting with its Council of Education Ministers earlier this week that the council had approved the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate examination calendars.

In a statement, it said the 2020 NSC exams would begin on October 19 and would conclude on November 26. Last year the exams started on October 23.

It said the practical subjects IE Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) would be held on October 13 and 14 respectively.

In case of electricity disruptions, as experienced last year, the re-writing of the two subjects will take place on October27.

The department said the May/June 2020 matric rewrite would take place from May 4 to June 11. The results of the May/June examinations would be released on July 30.

“The 2020 timetables were also drafted after consultation with all religious organisations to accommodate their religious holidays,” it said.

National Teachers Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson said they were happy with the changes.

Thirona Moodley, National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa provincial chief executive, said the changes in the timetable would not be disruptive.

The Mercury