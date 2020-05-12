Grade 6 pupil asks Ramaphosa to read his poem to the nation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A grade six pupil has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and requested that he reads his poem about Covid-19 to the nation. Muhammad Zia, 11, who attends Curro Aurora Primary in Gauteng, said as an avid poet who has had to stay at home during the lockdown, he decided to pen a poem to the nation titled ‘THE UNKNOWN’. “It is my humble request that you deliver my poem in any of your forthcoming speeches to our Nation. You will make my little heart extremely excited and honoured,” asked Muhammad. The 11-year-old said his intention for writing the poem was to bring hope and sanity during these difficult times. He said he would like the “children of tomorrow to realize that words and expressions add life to emotions and with emotions and prayers we will see the rainbow again.”

Muhammad said although he had written other poems, ‘THE UNKNOWN’ was more meaningful because he believes it would bring hope to South Africans.

He said he watched Ramaphosa delivering his national speeches on television since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and he had also read many horror stories of the challenges the president had to deal with.

“I thank you for all the hard work, restless nights and the tough decisions you have made for our country and for taking such bold steps to ensure our safety is a priority,” wrote Muhammad in the letter.

He put himself in the president’s shoes and said it must be truly difficult to have the entire nation resting on his shoulders.

“I know when my mom shouts at me to do my chores, I am already exhausted before I do them, I can only imagine how exhausted you are when almost everyone in the nation shouts at you to do your chores,” said Muhammad.

The 11-year-old's advice to Ramaphosa is to always do what is right for the people.

“For when you pray at night before you close your tired eyes, God knows you have done your best,” he wrote..

Muhammad hopes that the president would take time to read and enjoy his other poems once the country’s current challenges are resolved.

“Please share my poems with Mrs Ramaphosa, she will love it,” he added.



THE UNKNOWN



The streets are empty, there are no sounds to be heard,

The World is scared, the Pandemic has occurred.

All we hear, read and speak is COVID,

Oh gosh! This makes me so livid.





Remember to sanitize and wear the proper gear,

Do that, there is Hope to eliminate fear.

Stay safe, Stay home in these scary times,

Make sure to pray for the people with no pennies or dimes.

Care about those in need,

Don't be consumed by greed.





Let our Nation stand together and remain strong,

For only then, will we prosper and live long.

Thank you, to all the selfless hearts who help our people night and day,

You are remarkable, I must say!

Come on World, we can do this together,

United our Nations shall stand forever!





Let us not forget the positives of this Quarantine,

It is healing the World, making it clean and green.

It has taken people from their busy lives,

To STOP and realize, that only with GOD and Prayers can we strive.





COVID, I pray that you go away and

never come back on any day.





The Mercury