Grain on the agenda at Russia-Africa summit

Durban – The war in Ukraine dominated discussions in the Second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, with the expiry of the Black Sea grain deal coming into the spotlight. International relations expert Brooks Spector said the grain market is a global market and any time the market is not able to export because of one circumstance or another, this affects the prices universally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the summit on Friday, said South Africa is greatly encouraged by the Russian Federation’s commitment to deepening collaboration with African nations. “This is important as we chart a new course for economic recovery, growth and reconstruction, and strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. “As South Africa, we remember with deep gratitude how the support of the people and the government of the then-Soviet Union sustained our Struggle for liberation.

“Today our bilateral relationship remains strong. We continue to collaborate in the political, economic, social, defence and security spheres. We work closely across multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20 and as members of BRICS,” Ramaphosa said. He said South Africa will be hosting the 15th BRICS Summit next month and saw it an opportunity to promote enhanced global co-operation to achieve common prosperity for all the nations of Africa. Ramaphosa said reciprocal trade and investment, and for the goods, products and services from Africa to compete on an equal footing in the global economy was important.